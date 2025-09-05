Namibia: Listen! Namibia's Peter Shalulile On His Major Milestone

5 September 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

We have a varied COSAFA Show for you this week, taking in a top striker, a women's football coach on the rise and the aftermath of the of the CAF Women's Champions League 2025 | COSAFA Qualifiers that were won by Gaborone United Ladies FC.

Namibia's hot-shot striker Peter Shalulile recently reached a major milestone when he became the most prolific goal-scorer in the 29-year history of South Africa's Premier Soccer League.

We hear from him on that record, getting Namibia to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and what the future might old.

Seychelles women's coach Chris Yip-Au recently took part in the FIFA Elite Performance: Coaches' Mentorship Program. She had experienced Australian tactician Vicki Linton as her mentor and tells us about that experience.

Gaborone United were crowned champions of the CAF Women's Champions League 2025 | COSAFA Qualifiers this past weekend when they defeated ZESCO Ndola Girls in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in the final in Johannesburg.

Their victory sees them qualify for the continental finals and also makes up for defeat on penalties in the decider last year.

Their coach Khalid Niyonzima has masterminded their success and spoke after the final.

Zesco Ndola Girls had hoped to become the second Zambian winners of the regional title after Green Buffaloes in 2022 but fell just short. Their coach William Zulu tells us where it all went wrong.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.