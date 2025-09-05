Namibia: Listen! Namibia's Peter Shalulile On His Major Milestone

We have a varied COSAFA Show for you this week, taking in a top striker, a women's football coach on the rise and the aftermath of the of the CAF Women's Champions League 2025 | COSAFA Qualifiers that were won by Gaborone United Ladies FC.

Namibia's hot-shot striker Peter Shalulile recently reached a major milestone when he became the most prolific goal-scorer in the 29-year history of South Africa's Premier Soccer League.

We hear from him on that record, getting Namibia to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and what the future might old.

Seychelles women's coach Chris Yip-Au recently took part in the FIFA Elite Performance: Coaches' Mentorship Program. She had experienced Australian tactician Vicki Linton as her mentor and tells us about that experience.

Gaborone United were crowned champions of the CAF Women's Champions League 2025 | COSAFA Qualifiers this past weekend when they defeated ZESCO Ndola Girls in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in the final in Johannesburg.

Their victory sees them qualify for the continental finals and also makes up for defeat on penalties in the decider last year.

Their coach Khalid Niyonzima has masterminded their success and spoke after the final.

Zesco Ndola Girls had hoped to become the second Zambian winners of the regional title after Green Buffaloes in 2022 but fell just short. Their coach William Zulu tells us where it all went wrong.