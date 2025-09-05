South Africa: Motsoaledi Undergoes Successful Eye Surgery At Public Hospital

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has undergone successful eye surgery performed by a predominantly young team of medical professionals at St John Eye Clinic in Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto, Johannesburg.

Yesterday, the Department of Health announced that the Minister had been experiencing ongoing vision problems that required surgical intervention and had spent several months on the waiting list before undergoing the procedure.

According to the Department of Health, the St John Eye Clinic is one of the country's public eye clinics, which provides treatment for various eye conditions, including retinal issues, glaucoma, and corneal problems.

Following his surgery, Motsoaledi has urged members of the public to undergo regular eye tests to maintain eye health and to detect serious eye diseases like cataracts and glaucoma early, which can lead to preventable loss of vision or blindness.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Minister also wanted to lead by example that public health facilities are not meant for certain groups of people, but all South Africans, and provide quality healthcare despite the longer waiting times at times," the department said.

Meanwhile, collaboration between the department and Transnet to improve access to eye care services through the Phelophepa Healthcare Train continues.

The train travels across the country, offering a range of free eye tests and affordable glasses, among other health services.

"This is part of taking health services to the people programme, which is crucial for the country to achieve Universal Health Coverage to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare, reduce health inequalities and improve population health outcomes," the department said.

In addition, the department said the Minister also wanted to lead by example that public health facilities are not meant for certain groups of people, but all South Africans, and provide quality healthcare, despite the longer waiting times at times.