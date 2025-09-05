Ghana: Tigers, Bulls Seal Playoff Spots in Rlfg Men's 13s Championship

The Nungua Tigers and Bulls RLFC last Sunday claimed vital victories in their final round of matches in the ongoing 2025 Men's Rugby League 13s Championship to secure crucial playoff spots at the University of Ghana Rugby pitch in Legon.

Prior to the start of the game, Panthers trailed Tigers by three points and needed to win the game by 100-0 to topple them for the play-off spot.

Tigers crossed the line four times, twice through Gideon Klugey and once each from Anthony Elorm Awuku and Emmanuel Darku, while clinical execution from the boots of playmaker, Kofi Montchon converted three kicks to take an early lead.

Ibrahim Labaran added a late conversion to stretch the lead.

Panthers responded with a 2-point penalty kick from Darryl Amoatey to end the game 25-2 in favour of the Tigers.

In the other game, early tries from Martin Buaben, Reindolf Niikoi, and Emmanuel Boison powered Bulls to a 12-1 lead at halftime, with the Skolars' only response coming via a Chris Da- Gama's one-point drop goal in the 22nd minute.

Skolars were reduced to 12 men as Abdulrahman Moussa was shown a red card for unsporting behaviour, while Emmanuel Acheampong received a yellow card for a foul on an opponent.

In the second half, the Bulls completely shut down their opponents as Desmond Geotrah, Kevin Boadu, Alex Dorpenyo, and Emmanuel Boison all crossed the line to stretch the lead.

Richard Browne was sharp from the kicking tee, landing three conversions to seal a 34-1 victory.

With the group stages concluded, Skolars finished top with 24 points, followed closely by Bulls on 22 points, Nungua Tigers on 21 points, Accra Panthers on 15 points, Dragons on seven points, while UG Titans ended without a point.

The playoffs are scheduled for September 14, with the Nungua Tigers facing the Bulls in what promises to be a blockbuster clash.

The winner will advance to meet the Skolars, who sit at the summit of the league and await their challenger in the final showdown on September 21.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

