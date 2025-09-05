Africa: Nigeria to Host Intra-African Trade Fair in 2027

Nigeria has been selected as the host country for the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), with Lagos serving as the host city.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of IATF2025 Advisory Council, and Former President of Nigeria who made the announcement at the opening of the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) currently ongoing in Algiers, Algeria yesterday said "the IATF is not just a trade fair, it is a journey across our continent and global Africa, carried forward by nations that share in the vision of intra-African trade and regional integration. "

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

"Since its inception, the IATF has rotated across our continent, leaving its unique legacy and improving with each host nation. Today, we continue this proud tradition by announcing the country that will host IATF 2027," he said.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment of Nigeria, representing the President of Nigeria received the IATF flag and formally accept the mandate as host country of IATF 2027.

More than 35,000 delegates and 2,000 exhibitors from 140 countries have converge in Algeria's capital, Algiers, creating a global marketplace forecast to unlock over US $44billion in trade and investment deals.

The agenda promises game-changing conversations, high-level negotiations, and vibrant cultural showcases all designed to accelerate Africa's integration and economic transformation under the AfCFTA.

This year's programme is packed with unmissable moments; notably the Global Africa Diaspora Day - celebrating the continent's ties with its diaspora; the Algeria Investment Forum showcasing the host nation's gateway potential; Arise Industrialisation Day driving value addition

Other programmers include Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) spotlighting the power of Africa's cultural industries; the Africa Automotive Show uniting the continent's automotive manufacturing ecosystem; the Dangote Pavilion and Dangote Special Day celebrating intra-African trade and industrial champions; and the AU Youth Start-Up platform empowering the next generation of African entrepreneurs.