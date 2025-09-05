Uganda: Pilsner Lager Deepens Tooro Ties With Sh150 Million for 30th Coronation Anniversary

Kampala — Pilsner Lager has announced a contribution of sh150 million towards Tooro Kingdom's upcoming 30th Coronation Anniversary.

The announcement was made at the Buziga Palace while welcoming back Princess Ruth Komuntale, UTB's newly appointed Tourism Ambassador, who jetted in for her brother's Empango festivities slated for 12th September in Fort Portal. This 30th coronation anniversary of His Royal Highness Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV marks three decades of steadfast leadership for the Tooro Kingdom.

Pilsner's sponsorship speaks to its broader, deep-rooted connection to the people of Uganda and its dedication to honouring the rich legacy of the Tooro Kingdom. The brand aims to ensure that the Kingdom's traditions are celebrated with the dignity and splendour they deserve.

Speaking at the announcement, Pilsner Lager Brand Representative, Lillian Kansiime said, "Pilsner Lager is a champion of celebrating the people of Uganda and our shared heritage. We are proud to continue this partnership with Tooro Kingdom for two more years, and it is an honour to toast to Omukama Oyo and this kingdom's enduring legacy."

On this strengthened collaboration, Princess Ruth Komuntale stated, "I commend UTB for the remarkable work of blending culture and tourism. Tooro has exciting milestones such as the Empango celebrations, and we would be honoured to position these events as experiences that attract visitors to our kingdom."

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, the official event partner, highlighted the significance of the celebration and the role of partners in its success. "We have an exciting line-up of artists, amazing festival experiences and an action-packed weekend of culture, heritage and tourism excursions that will make this celebration unforgettable."

The Coronation celebrations are set to feature entertainment from Cindy Sanyu and some of Tooro's best acts including Irene Hinda, Atwooki Richie, Muzamiru, Big Doug, Zaya Rossette, Dj Hash and Mc Droppa.

Pilsner Lager has been a partner of the Tooro Kingdom's Empango festivities, extending as far back as the Kingdom's 200th anniversary in 2022. This continuous commitment highlights the brand's appreciation for traditions and its role in promoting community spirit.

The 30th Empango festivities are expected to draw thousands of people to Fort Portal and Pilsner Lager will support key aspects of the anniversary, including the Kyoto Ha Mpango on the eve of the Coronation, for those who look to witness and participate in the cultural celebrations.