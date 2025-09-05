Uganda: Ubl Commissions 9 Boreholes in Kumi and Apac Districts, to Benefit Over 5,000 Residents

Kumi — Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has officially commissioned nine community boreholes, five in Kumi and four in Apac districts, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to water stewardship and community development.

The project will provide clean, safe water access to over 5,000 residents across the two districts. The five boreholes in Kumi will benefit residents of Apuda, Kabwangasi, Kapasak, Oseera, and Acera villages, while the 4 boreholes in Apac District were installed in Ayago Central, Amitenge/Omele, Iwal Village, and Baralop Cell.

The commissioning ceremony, held at Kapasak Village in Ongino Sub-County. The project represents UBL's continued investment in water replenishment initiatives as part of their 'Water for Life' Sustainability pillar.

The project addresses critical water access challenges in two districts where residents have been walking an average of 3.5 kilometres to access the nearest water sources.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Water is our most important ingredient, but it is also a precious shared resource that is coming under increasing pressure across the country," said the Corporate Relations Director of UBL, Sheila Sabune.

"Through our Water for Life program, we are not just fulfilling our commitment to replenish the water we use in our brewing process, but we are also addressing a fundamental human need that impacts education, health, and economic opportunities for entire communities," she added.

The project specifically targets water-stressed areas where lack of access disproportionately affects women and children, who traditionally bear the responsibility of water collection.

"This project represents more than infrastructure development; it's about breaking cycles of poverty and inequality. When women and children no longer have to spend hours walking to fetch water, girls can stay in school, mothers can engage in income-generating activities, and families can focus on building better futures. We have invested over UGX 5 billion in similar projects over the past five years because we believe access to clean water is fundamental to thriving communities." Sabune noted.

The water scarcity in Kumi District has had severe consequences for the local population. Long distances to water sources have contributed to increased school absenteeism and dropout rates, while exposure to contaminated water sources has led to higher incidences of waterborne diseases, including diarrhea, dysentery, and typhoid.

Speaking at the event, Okaasai Opolot, the MP Kumi and Minister of State for Energy expressed gratitude for the transformative impact of the project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Infrastructure Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Before these water sources were established, our women and children would wake up very early to walk long distances in search of water. Sometimes they would return with water that was not even safe for drinking. Our children can now focus on their education, and our women can engage in other productive activities that will improve our livelihoods," he stated.

As part of the commissioning event, UBL also distributed farming inputs, including gumboots, tarpaulins, and 1,200 kilograms of quality sorghum seeds to 200 local farmers.

This demonstrates the company's integrated approach to community development, supporting the agricultural value chain that supplies sorghum for UBL's brewing operations while simultaneously addressing community needs.

UBL has maintained this commitment for over a decade, consistently investing at least UGX 1 billion annually in water projects across water-stressed areas.

The Kumi and Apac water projects align with Uganda's national water access targets set by the Ministry of Water and Environment, which aims to provide access to water sources within a one Kilometer radius for all citizens.