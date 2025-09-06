Sudan: The Forgotten War - A Betrayal of the People

guest column

A view From Afar

The war in Sudan is slipping into silence. Once a land of hope, where protests toppled a dictator, it is now a country of broken dreams. Women flee with children on their backs. Camps overflow. Food, medicine, and clean water are almost gone. Survival is the only politics left.

In 2019, the Sudanese people forced Omar al-Bashir from power. Doctors were at the heart of that struggle. They treated the wounded, led demonstrations, and kept the call for freedom alive. Their courage gave the nation hope. That hope has been stolen.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Two generals now hold the country hostage. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan leads the army. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, or Hemedti, commands the Rapid Support Forces. Once allies, they staged the 2021 coup that killed Sudan’s democratic transition. Today, they fight each other. Their battles turn cities into ruins. Ordinary Sudanese pay the price.

Foreign interests are also at play. Sudan has gold, land, and a strategic place between the Sahel and the Red Sea. Regional powers back one side or the other, hoping to profit when the dust settles. For outsiders, Sudan is a chessboard. For its people, it is a grave.

The African Union has spoken, but done little. The Arab League has issued statements, but no real action. Neither has mounted the pressure needed to end the war. Sudanese civilians remain alone, trapped between guns and indifference.

The war grinds on. Families scatter. Markets collapse. Children starve and grow up with fear instead of school. This is not just another conflict. It is the betrayal of a nation that dared to hope.

The world may look away. But forgotten wars never end quietly. They spill across borders. They breed refugees and extremism. Sudan is more than two generals fighting. It is a test. Will the world allow a whole people to be destroyed in silence?

------------------------------

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years.

Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.