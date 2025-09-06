Africa: Strategic Talks for AGOA Renewal

Participants in a strategic workshop on the prospects for AGOA's renewal convened for the African Diplomatic Corps at the African Union Mission in Washington, DC.

Washington, DC — The African Union Mission to the U.S. convened a critical strategic workshop on enhancing diplomatic advocacy for the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the cornerstone of U.S.-Africa trade, before its expiration on September 30, 2025.

H.E. Solo Andry Lantosoa Rakotomalala, Ambassador of the Republic of Madagascar to the United States of America, in her capacity as Co-Chair of the AGOA Sub-Committee within the African Diplomatic Corps (ADC) Committee in Washington, D.C., opened the proceedings with a call to action due to the stakes.

Her Excellency emphasized that "The potential lapse of AGOA is not an abstract concern; it is an immediate threat to millions of dollars in investment and hundreds of thousands of livelihoods across Africa and in the United States."

The meeting brought together African Ambassadors, leading U.S. policy experts, private sector executives, and media to forge a unified and powerful advocacy strategy. This collaborative effort is crucial for advancing a long-standing engagement with key stakeholders in the U.S. Congress and Administration, a necessary process to secure the future of this vital economic partnership for mutual prosperity.

To recall, Madagascar is among the top five AGOA exporters to the U.S., with major exports including textiles and apparel.