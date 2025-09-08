Sudan: High Committee for Preparing the Environment in Khartoum Calls On Citizens to Return to Their Homes

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Chairman of the High Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, hailed the Sudanese people who fought, triumphed, and achieved their goals, praising all the forces that participated in the Battle of Dignity, calling on citizens to return to their homes.

During the press conference held by the committee Sunday in Khartoum, Jabir reviewed the committee's activities, explaining that it has two main tasks: maintaining security and providing services.

The Security Oversight Committee reported that all combat forces have been withdrawn from Khartoum to bases outside the capital, with over 98% already relocated. Efforts continue to transport the remaining forces and resolve violators in coordination with security bodies. The committee noted the deployment of police at checkpoints, the reopening of all police stations and public service centers, the activation of 13 police-controlled security and inspection crossings, and the deployment of rapid response vehicles.

The committee added that all destroyed vehicles in Khartoum will be removed, legal procedures will be taken, and owners will be notified of their locations, as these vehicles have become hubs for drugs and theft. This process will be coordinated with other committees.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The High Committee urged citizens to carry official documents for Sudanese and others, not to deal with anyone without proper documentation, and to cooperate by providing information.

The committee indicated that more than 3,800 foreigners, refugees, and unregistered residents have been relocated to shelters, and those with ID cards will be transferred to camps.

The committee stated that informal settlements had become centers of crime, were used to finance the war, and some residents encroached on citizens' property, which necessitated their removal. It emphasized that citizens' situations will be regularized gradually, ensuring that informal housing is managed in a way that respects the humanity of its residents.