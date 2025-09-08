Sudan: High Committee for Preparing the Environment in Khartoum Calls On Citizens to Return to Their Homes

8 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Chairman of the High Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, hailed the Sudanese people who fought, triumphed, and achieved their goals, praising all the forces that participated in the Battle of Dignity, calling on citizens to return to their homes.

During the press conference held by the committee Sunday in Khartoum, Jabir reviewed the committee's activities, explaining that it has two main tasks: maintaining security and providing services.

The Security Oversight Committee reported that all combat forces have been withdrawn from Khartoum to bases outside the capital, with over 98% already relocated. Efforts continue to transport the remaining forces and resolve violators in coordination with security bodies. The committee noted the deployment of police at checkpoints, the reopening of all police stations and public service centers, the activation of 13 police-controlled security and inspection crossings, and the deployment of rapid response vehicles.

The committee added that all destroyed vehicles in Khartoum will be removed, legal procedures will be taken, and owners will be notified of their locations, as these vehicles have become hubs for drugs and theft. This process will be coordinated with other committees.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The High Committee urged citizens to carry official documents for Sudanese and others, not to deal with anyone without proper documentation, and to cooperate by providing information.

The committee indicated that more than 3,800 foreigners, refugees, and unregistered residents have been relocated to shelters, and those with ID cards will be transferred to camps.

The committee stated that informal settlements had become centers of crime, were used to finance the war, and some residents encroached on citizens' property, which necessitated their removal. It emphasized that citizens' situations will be regularized gradually, ensuring that informal housing is managed in a way that respects the humanity of its residents.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.