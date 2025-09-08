Liberia: Boakai Picks Stevquoah As New Minister of State

President Joseph Boakai has named Samuel A. Stevquoah as Liberia's new Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, filling the position left vacant following the passing of Sylvester Grigsby last month after a prolonged illness.

Stevquoah, a distinguished administrator with extensive experience in both public and private sectors, is widely recognized for his strategic thinking, leadership, and unwavering commitment to public service. His appointment underscores President Boakai's resolve to strengthen the coordination and efficiency of the Presidency through experienced and trusted leadership.

Currently serving as Minister of State Without Portfolio for Special Services, Stevquoah has played a critical role in managing select presidential projects and shaping national policy. His duties in this role include evaluating government policies, collaborating with various agencies, representing the President at key national and international forums, and ensuring coherent and effective government communications.

Stevquoah's public service career is marked by his 12-year tenure as Chief of Staff in the office of then Vice President Joseph Boakai, from 2006 to 2017. In this capacity, he led a diverse team and managed the full spectrum of office operations. He served as the Vice President's primary spokesperson, represented him at local and international gatherings, contributed to speechwriting, facilitated staff training, and coordinated key agricultural initiatives.

"Samuel Stevquoah is a consummate professional with integrity and vision," said a senior government official familiar with the appointment. "His extensive experience in both government and the private sector makes him well-positioned to handle the complex responsibilities of Minister of State for Presidential Affairs."

Following his public service tenure, Stevquoah joined the private sector from 2018 to 2024, assuming leadership roles in a multinational publicly traded company. He oversaw corporate services, government relations, and community engagement, and played a pivotal role in coordinating the company's COVID-19 pandemic response--a period that tested and demonstrated his leadership in crisis management.

Before entering government service, Stevquoah carved out a distinguished career in broadcast journalism. He began as an Action News Reporter at ELWA, later joining the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), where he rose to News Director and subsequently Assistant Director General for News & Public Affairs. His experience in media provided him with critical communication skills that have been instrumental throughout his public and private sector work.

Stevquoah is academically accomplished, holding a Master of Arts in Administration from Framingham State College in Massachusetts and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from United Methodist University, where he graduated with highest honors. In addition to his formal education, he has completed multiple specialized certifications and professional training programs, equipping him with skills essential for effective leadership and governance.

Reflecting on his career and new responsibilities, Stevquoah emphasized the importance of public service. "Serving the people of Liberia is not just a duty--it is a calling. I pledge to lead with integrity, transparency, and accountability, building on the legacy of my predecessors and ensuring that the Presidency delivers tangible results for all Liberians," he said.

With this appointment, Stevquoah officially assumed the dual role of Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff. In this capacity, he will oversee the administrative and operational functions of the Presidency, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and ensure that presidential initiatives are effectively implemented across government.

Observers note that Stevquoah's appointment represents both continuity and stability for the Boakai administration, particularly at a time when strong leadership is critical to advancing national programs and fostering domestic and international partnerships.

Stevquoah's career trajectory--from journalist to Chief of Staff, private sector executive, and now Minister of State for Presidential Affairs--reflects a rare blend of professionalism, dedication, and competence. His leadership is widely anticipated to enhance the effectiveness of the Presidency, strengthen governance, and reinforce public confidence in the administration.