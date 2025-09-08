South Africa: Headwinds and Tailwinds - - Cashbuild Battles On While Discovery and Santam Catch an Updraught

The local market has dished up a few useful examples of companies that are trying to sprint into a headwind - and a few that are enjoying a powerful tailwind.

Every dog seems to have its day when it comes to sector exposures. Artificial intelligence is all the rage at the moment, with data centre and large language model development taking place at an eyewatering pace. Companies involved in that space are having no difficulty in getting investors to support their efforts with many billions of dollars. But in other sectors, in fact in many other sectors at the moment, the going is much tougher.

This is how things work in economics. Business cycles are powerful things, and it's very important to realise where you are in the cycle for each sector that you invest in. Traders and investors with shorter time horizons will actively try and time these cycles, while long-term investors will rather focus on how companies execute their through-the-cycle strategies i.e. the steps that management takes to grow regardless of what's going on out there.

The local market has dished up a few useful examples of companies that are trying to sprint into a headwind - and...