Algeria: Under President Tebboune's Leadership, Algerian Diplomacy Continues to Bolster Its Prominent Presence in International Forums

Algiers — Under the leadership of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Algerian diplomacy continues to strengthen its notable presence in international forums and reaffirm its commitment to championing just causes globally, chief among them the Palestinian and Sahrawi causes."

Algeria has demonstrated significant presence and meaningful engagement in efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving the noble objectives of the UN Charter, working, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, to enhance its constructive diplomatic role internationally and its active participation in its Arab, African and Mediterranean spheres of belonging while remaining faithful to its deeply rooted principles, based on the values of dialogue and peace, and rejecting interference in the internal affairs of states.

As a non-permanent member of the Security Council, Algeria actively contributed to addressing the issues raised, by defending the rules of international law and resolutions of international legality, based on the clear instructions of the President of the Republic, which formed the roadmap for Algeria's mandate within the UN body.

The roadmap is made up of four main areas of focus on which the President of the Republic placed great emphasis.

The first concerns "the necessity for Algeria to constantly represent the views of Arab and African countries in the Security Council."

The second is "the necessity for Algeria to devote its mandate on the Security Council to defending just causes, especially the Palestinian and Western Sahara causes, by upholding the rules of international law".

The third is "making ensure that Algeria is a constructive force contributing to reducing divisions and rifts between the permanent members of the Security Council.

The fourth is "the imperative to uphold the rules of international law and UN resolutions in all of Algeria's actions within the Security Council and to restore the United Nations to its vital role in resolving conflicts through peaceful and negotiated means.

On the African front, Algeria reiterated its rejection of any military intervention in the Sahel-Saharan region, reaffirming that political solutions form the basis for conflict resolution and that "all Africans need a strong Commission, given the scale of the challenges facing the continent'.

The 38th Annual Summit of the African Union (AU) was marked by the renewal of the leadership of its Commission, with the election of Algeria's Ambassador to Addis Ababa and Permanent Representative to the AU, Selma Malika Haddadi, as Vice President of the AU Commission.

Her extensive professional background and leadership skills, backed by the President of the Republic's strategic vision and his deep knowledge of continental and international issues, have enabled her to truly embody the continent's aspirations for peace, unity, and sustainable development."