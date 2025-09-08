Rwanda: Director Zethy On Balancing Music, Video Directing

Kenya — Kenya-based Rwandan video director Barthez Iyamuremye, better known in the game as Director Zethy, believes that music and video directing are not two separate careers but two sides of the same creative journey.

Zethy has established himself as one of promising Rwandan creatives making waves in Kenya's fast-growing music scene.

Known for his visually striking music videos, Zethy is now expanding into music projects of his own bringing artistes together to create fresh collaborations including his brand new track Copy Cut featuring up and coming artistes Metro Stunna, Elquapoo, and Shyboy Ghetto Taikun.

"I've always loved music since I was a kid, it's part of my life. Music video directing gives me the strong foundation to start making my own music projects," he told The New Times.

"Since I'm a director already, music just became another way to expand my vision. I balance both by treating them as one journey."

Zethy's journey in video directing began in 2019 when he directed his first video and became fully professional in 2020. He says 2025 marks a new chapter as he begins to produce collaborative music projects under his own initiative.

But the road has not been easy.

"I've faced many challenges like working in a country where I don't even speak the main language (Kiswahili), shooting videos without my own equipment, having to hire equipment, struggling to find where I could stay, struggling to find food," he said.

"I never gave up. I stayed focused, consistent, and let my work speak louder than the challenges."

Despite these hurdles, he says Kenya has given him big opportunities and a space to unleash his potential.

"I've built strong connections here, but Rwanda will always be home. For now, I see myself working in Kenya," he said.

One of his proudest moments came when his work was appreciated by one of Africa's biggest stars in rap scene.

"I felt really good seeing Khaligraph Jones, the best rapper in Africa, giving me flowers. It was a big co-sign and one of the strongest moments for me here in Kenya."

Today, Zethy's portfolio includes collaborations with well-known artists in Kenya such as Toxic Lyrikali, Mauru Gwash, Buruklyn Boyz, Scar Mkadinali, Metro Stunna, Mr Ree, and Only Mo.

He has worked on a number of hit songs like Backbencher, Confirmation, Packe Remix, Woo, Top Skanka, Mazishi ya Njege, Legit, and Pull Up.

Asked what sets Rwanda and Kenya apart musically, Zethy said that each industry has its own strengths -- Kenya stands out for its wider reach, while Rwanda is known for its unique creativity.

"Kenya has a bigger population, so the music easily reaches a global market. In Rwanda, we may be smaller, but the creativity and video quality are very high," he said.