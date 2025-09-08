Sudan: TSC Congratulates Sudanese Champions At Arab Swimming Championship

Port Sudan, 7-9-2025 (SUNA) - The Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) congratulated Sudanese champions who won gold medals at the Arab Swimming Championship held in Morocco.

In extending its congratulations to the winners, the TSC also hailed the Sudanese people for the success of their sons across various sports fields, noting that this achievement demonstrates the ability of Sudanese youth to attain victories.

The Council also highlighted Sudan's active role in establishing numerous sports federations in the region.

The TSC affirmed its continued support for sports and athletes as part of efforts to advance and elevate Sudan.