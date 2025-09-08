Zimbabwe: Two Drivers Up for Attempted Murder for Accelerating Towards Traffic Police Officers At Checkpoint

7 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

TWO drivers of public service vehicles, commonly known as kombis, have been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly accelerating towards police officers manning a roadblock.

It is alleged that as their actions, in separate incidents, endangered the lives of the cops who conducting lawful duties.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"On September 4, 2025, police in Harare arrested two public service drivers, Wilson Yasin (28) and Courage Tinashe Mupoperi (35), for attempted murder," said Nyathi.

"The two, who were driving kombis, a Toyota Hiace vehicle registration number AEU 0134 and a Nissan Caravan vehicle registration number AHA 0543 refused to stop at a police checkpoint along Chiremba Road near Chans in Epworth.

"Instead of complying, they accelerated towards the police officers."

ZRP has reiterated that it will not tolerate unruly conduct by commuter omnibus drivers, and indeed any other motorist.

