Baidoa, Somalia — The President of Somalia's Southwest State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, has ordered security forces to take firm action to ensure the stability of Baidoa, the administrative capital, amid growing political tensions.

In a directive issued to regional security agencies, Laftagareen warned against any attempt to undermine the political authority of his administration, calling for a "strong-handed approach" to any threats against public order.

"Security forces must act decisively against anyone attempting to destabilize the city or challenge the governance of the Southwest administration," the president said.

His remarks were echoed by Southwest State's Security Minister, Hassan Abdiqadir, a close ally of Laftagareen, who declared that unauthorized weapons will no longer be tolerated in Baidoa.

"No illegal arms should be visible in Baidoa -- only government and recognized security forces are allowed to bear arms," the minister warned.

The heightened security measures come as relations between Southwest State and the federal government in Mogadishu appear to be deteriorating, with both sides increasingly suspicious of each other's intentions.

The local officials say the rift reflects broader tensions between Somalia's federal and regional authorities, which could further complicate efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country's fragile political landscape.

There has been no official comment from Villa Somalia [Somali state House] regarding the recent statements from the Southwest state based in Baidoa.