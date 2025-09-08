Somalia: Hirshabelle Minister Accuses Federal Government of Neglecting Local Militia Fighting Al-Shabaab

Beledweyne, Somalia — Somalia's Hirshabelle regional Interior Minister, Abdi Dahir Guure Karore, has accused the federal government in Mogadishu of failing to support the Macawiisley militia -- a local volunteer force that has for years led the fight against al-Shabaab in the central Hiiraan region.

Speaking to local media, Minister Karore criticised what he described as "deliberate neglect" by federal authorities, saying the government had turned a blind eye to the sacrifices made by the Macawiisley fighters and the local population.

"The government never gave Macawiisley the support they deserved. Federal troops in Hiiraan were reliant on these local fighters -- and when the militia weakened, the government forces collapsed alongside them," Karore said.

The minister underlined the heavy burden borne by the people of Hiiraan, describing them as self-reliant and resilient, who should not be left to carry the fight alone.

"The people of Hiiraan are not beggars -- they have fought, bled, and sacrificed everything to free their lands from al-Shabaab. They deserve recognition and real support," he added.

Karore's comments come amid reports that al-Shabaab has recaptured several key areas in Hiiraan, taking advantage of a weakened Macawiisley presence and a diminished federal military presence following recent setbacks.

The resurgence of the group in the region has raised concerns about growing insecurity and the fragility of gains made in previous military campaigns, many of which were spearheaded by the same local militias now left without adequate reinforcements or resources.

The Somali federal government has not publicly responded to the accusations, but observers say the lack of coordinated support between federal and regional forces remains a major obstacle in the fight against the al-Qaeda-linked group.