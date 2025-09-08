Somalia: Senior Officer Found Dead in Somaliland Hotel, Authorities Blame Puntland Intelligence

7 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hargeisa, Somalia — A senior security officer was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel room in Hargeisa on Saturday, triggering a wave of political tension between Somaliland and neighbouring Puntland.

According to Somaliland police, the body of Ahmed Hussein Adib, a high-ranking officer, was discovered with multiple bullet wounds, indicating he had been deliberately shot and killed. Authorities said an investigation was launched immediately after the discovery.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, Somaliland officials accused Puntland's intelligence agency of orchestrating the killing, describing it as a "targeted assassination" aimed at destabilising the region.

"Preliminary evidence suggests direct involvement of Puntland's intelligence apparatus in the murder of our officer," a senior Somaliland security official told reporters in Hargeisa. "This was not a random act -- it was a coordinated hit."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The accusation has further strained relations between the two autonomous regions, which have a long history of territorial disputes and political friction.

In response, Puntland's Intelligence and Security Agency (PISA) strongly denied any involvement, issuing a press release dismissing the claims as "baseless and inflammatory".

"Puntland's security services do not engage in assassinations or extrajudicial killings. On the contrary, we maintain close cooperation with regional intelligence counterparts, including those in Somaliland."

No arrests have been made so far, and Somaliland police said investigations are ongoing.

The killing of Adib has raised concerns over the potential escalation of political tensions in the region. Local residents in Hargeisa have expressed alarm over the security implications of the incident.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.