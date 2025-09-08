Somalia: Senior Officer Found Dead in Somaliland Hotel, Authorities Blame Puntland Intelligence

Hargeisa, Somalia — A senior security officer was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel room in Hargeisa on Saturday, triggering a wave of political tension between Somaliland and neighbouring Puntland.

According to Somaliland police, the body of Ahmed Hussein Adib, a high-ranking officer, was discovered with multiple bullet wounds, indicating he had been deliberately shot and killed. Authorities said an investigation was launched immediately after the discovery.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, Somaliland officials accused Puntland's intelligence agency of orchestrating the killing, describing it as a "targeted assassination" aimed at destabilising the region.

"Preliminary evidence suggests direct involvement of Puntland's intelligence apparatus in the murder of our officer," a senior Somaliland security official told reporters in Hargeisa. "This was not a random act -- it was a coordinated hit."

The accusation has further strained relations between the two autonomous regions, which have a long history of territorial disputes and political friction.

In response, Puntland's Intelligence and Security Agency (PISA) strongly denied any involvement, issuing a press release dismissing the claims as "baseless and inflammatory".

"Puntland's security services do not engage in assassinations or extrajudicial killings. On the contrary, we maintain close cooperation with regional intelligence counterparts, including those in Somaliland."

No arrests have been made so far, and Somaliland police said investigations are ongoing.

The killing of Adib has raised concerns over the potential escalation of political tensions in the region. Local residents in Hargeisa have expressed alarm over the security implications of the incident.