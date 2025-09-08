Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Pays Rare Tribute to Predecessor Mugabe Whom He Ousted in 2017 Military-Assisted Operation

IN a grotesque tribute yesterday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa paid a solemn tribute to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the passing of former president Robert Mugabe, whom he ousted through a military-assisted operation in 2017.

Mugabe, Zimbabwe's founding post-independence leader, died in Singapore on September 6, 2019, two years following his removal from office by Mnangagwa and his 'Lacoste' faction, which fought a bitter succession battle against the 'Generation 40' faction fronted by wife Grace Mugabe, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwawo.

In his commemorative message, Mnangagwa praised Mugabe as a freedom fighter par excellence, a veteran nationalist, and revered frontline Statesman.

"Today, the 6th September, 2025, His Excellency the President E.D. Mnangagwa, the Party and Government join the former First Family and the entire nation in commemorating the passing on of the late First Executive President of Zimbabwe, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe," said Mnangagwa.

"A freedom fighter par excellence, and veteran nationalist, the late Cde R.G. Mugabe, was a revered Frontline Statesman who fearlessly championed the political and economic emancipation of Southern Africa and continent of Africa."

Born on February 21, 1924, Mugabe endured 11 years imprisonment at the hands of the settler colonial regime before emerging in 1975 to lead Zanu in a protracted war of independence from bases in Mozambique.

Mugabe prosecuted the armed struggle, known as the Second Chimurenga/Umvukela, culminated in Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.

Mnangagwa described Mugabe as a true son of the soil and iconic liberation fighter, whose political astuteness shaped the First Republic.

"Among his landmark legacies, the Land Reform Programme redefined land ownership patterns, addressing historic injustices of colonial dispossession.

"His indigenisation and economic empowerment policies sought to restore dignity, self-belief, and resilience to Zimbabweans, even in the face of illegal sanctions," the 82-year-old Zanu PF leader said.

Himself a beneficiary of Mugabe's benevolence, Mnangagwa added that in the social sphere, Mugabe broadened access to education and healthcare for the once marginalised majority blacks.

In recognition of this, Mnangagwa said, the Second Republic established a National Honours and Awards category in his name, dedicated to human capital development.

Mnangagwa equated Mugabe to fallen continental giants such as Julius Nyerere, Jomo Kenyatta, Kenneth Kaunda, Samora Machel, Agostino Neto, Sam Nujoma, Joshua Nkomo, and Nelson Mandela.

"He was a fervent Pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to fighting apartheid, promoting African renaissance, and advancing the cause of the downtrodden across the world," Mnangagwa said.

"As we remember our late President, the Second Republic once again re-dedicates itself to preserving the legacy of Cde R.G. Mugabe by winding up the successful National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and preparing NDS2 guided by the goal to have a society that is free, democratic and prosperous, which leaves no-one and no place behind through inclusive development," he added.

Mnangagwa noted that his Zanu PF party and government commit to iconic Mugabe's enduring mantra that "Zimbabwe will never be a colony again."