Kenya: NACADA Strikes Major Blow to Nairobi's Illicit Brew Cartels in Kawangware Raid

Nairobi — In the early hours of Sunday morning, a National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA)-led multi-agency team delivered a decisive strike against Nairobi's sprawling illicit alcohol networks, dismantling a massive illegal brewing hub in the Congo area of Kawangware.

The high-impact operation represents a major win in the ongoing Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against illicit alcohol, launched under the directive of Interior Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen.

Acting on precise intelligence, a NACADA enforcement team led by SSP Nicholas Kosgei, in collaboration with Nairobi Area Police officers, stormed the densely populated slum at 4:00 a.m.

What they uncovered was one of the largest distilleries ever discovered in the county--a sophisticated and well-organized cartel operation producing thousands of liters of toxic brews for distribution across Nairobi.

The scale of the seizure was staggering. Authorities found over 50 active brewing drums, 450 drums each holding 200 liters of illicit alcohol, and 300 bags of molasses, each weighing 50 kilograms.

Also recovered were eight sacks of Malawi brown sugar, 1,000 liters of ready-to-sell chang'aa, and assorted banned nylon packaging materials believed to have been destined for areas such as South B and Ingo.

Three female suspects, who were actively managing the brewing process at the time of the raid, were arrested and are currently detained at Jogoo Road Police Station.

The seized substances have been secured and will be forwarded to the Government Chemist for analysis to ascertain their safety and composition.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, lauded the team's swift and coordinated action, emphasizing that this operation sends a strong message to those profiting from Nairobi's illicit alcohol trade.

"This is a significant disruption to one of the city's most entrenched cartels. NACADA will not relent in implementing the Interior CS's directive to rid communities of these dangerous brews that destroy lives and livelihoods," he stated.

The operation marks a major milestone in the third week of the RRI, as multi-agency crackdowns continue to intensify nationwide. NACADA is calling on members of the public to support the fight by reporting suspicious brewing and distribution activities through its toll-free 24/7 hotline, 1192.

By dismantling this cartel, thousands of liters of harmful brews were kept off the streets, safeguarding countless families and reinforcing the government's commitment to a safer, healthier Nairobi.