Khartoum, Sudan — At least six people were killed, and around 20 others remain missing after the collapse of a traditional gold mine in River Nile State, northern Sudan, according to reports by a local official and volunteers on Saturday.

"The collapse occurred yesterday (Friday) at one of the gold mines in the Um Oud area, west of the city of Berber," Hassan Ibrahim Karar, executive director of the Berber locality, said in a statement. He added that search operations are ongoing for others believed to still be trapped under the rubble.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network, a volunteer group, confirmed the deaths, noting that nine others sustained injuries of varying severity and were transferred to Atbara Hospital for treatment.

The network stated that these incidents are a direct result of chaos, lack of oversight, and the absence of safety standards in the traditional mining sector, urging authorities to halt operations in unsecured and unregulated mines, provide safe alternatives for workers, and hold accountable those responsible.

Traditional gold mining plays a central role in Sudan's economy, with an estimated 1.5 million artisanal miners producing roughly 80 percent of the country's gold. Official figures show output reached about 64 tonnes in 2024.

Sudan has sought to boost gold production as a key source of foreign currency since losing three-quarters of its oil revenue following South Sudan's secession in 2011.