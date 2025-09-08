Somalia: Puntland Denies Involvement in Killing of Man in Hargeisa

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland's Intelligence and Security Agency (PISA) has denied allegations circulating on social media linking it to the killing of a Somaliland citizen in Hargeisa.

In a brief statement issued Sunday, PISA dismissed the claims as "fabricated" and stressed that the agency does not engage in targeted assassinations or politically motivated killings.

"The Puntland Intelligence and Security Agency categorically denies the reports spread on social media alleging that it was behind the death of a Somaliland citizen in Hargeisa," the statement read.

The clarification follows online reports suggesting PISA was responsible for the death of Ahmed Adib, who recently died in Hargeisa under unclear circumstances. Somaliland authorities have not publicly disclosed the cause of death.

PISA said its role is focused on protecting Puntland's security and working in coordination with regional counterparts--including those in Somaliland--not undermining them.

"Puntland's security institutions do not engage in planned killings or executions," the statement added. "On the contrary, we maintain close cooperation with security agencies in the region, including Somaliland. There is no reason that would compel us to violate the rights of any individual or administration."

The incident comes at a time of heightened political sensitivities between Somaliland and Puntland, whose longstanding territorial disputes over Sool, Sanaag, and Ayn have often fueled tensions.