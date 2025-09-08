Somalia: Puntland Denies Involvement in Killing of Man in Hargeisa

7 September 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland's Intelligence and Security Agency (PISA) has denied allegations circulating on social media linking it to the killing of a Somaliland citizen in Hargeisa.

In a brief statement issued Sunday, PISA dismissed the claims as "fabricated" and stressed that the agency does not engage in targeted assassinations or politically motivated killings.

"The Puntland Intelligence and Security Agency categorically denies the reports spread on social media alleging that it was behind the death of a Somaliland citizen in Hargeisa," the statement read.

The clarification follows online reports suggesting PISA was responsible for the death of Ahmed Adib, who recently died in Hargeisa under unclear circumstances. Somaliland authorities have not publicly disclosed the cause of death.

PISA said its role is focused on protecting Puntland's security and working in coordination with regional counterparts--including those in Somaliland--not undermining them.

"Puntland's security institutions do not engage in planned killings or executions," the statement added. "On the contrary, we maintain close cooperation with security agencies in the region, including Somaliland. There is no reason that would compel us to violate the rights of any individual or administration."

The incident comes at a time of heightened political sensitivities between Somaliland and Puntland, whose longstanding territorial disputes over Sool, Sanaag, and Ayn have often fueled tensions.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.