Namibia: Deputy Health Executive Director Calls for Joint Efforts in Preventing Cancer

7 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Deputy executive director of health and social services Theo-Ben Kandetu has called for joint efforts in preventing cancer.

He made this call during the World Radiotherapy Awareness Day event held at Windhoek Central Hospital on Saturday.

This day was officially observed for the first time on Sunday.

"I also call for closer partnerships and collaboration between the private and public health sectors in the fight against cancer," Kandetu said while speaking on behalf of minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao.

He said collaborative relationships are crucial in beating cancer and commended and thanked the Cancer Association of Namibia for its continued efforts in providing support, education and advocacy for cancer patients and their families.

"By working together, we can leverage our collective expertise and resources to improve access to advanced radiotherapy technologies, promote research and enhance the quality of care in Namibia," he said.

Kandetu implored all Namibians to not engage in disseminating misinformation, disinformation, and unverified stories, but to instead be "voices of truth" to advocate and educate, ensuring radiotherapy becomes the norm across Namibia.

Cervical cancer survivor Stefania Muuaza (38) at the event said she decided to let God take control of her situation.

She urged people to avoid entertaining unverified information.

"Here I am today. I'm healthy. I'm normal," she said while expressing her gratitude to the hospital's medical staff.

Another cancer survivor, Mekukuni Uazenga (40), said she struggled a lot while fighting breast cancer, but is currently living a healthy life.

World Radiotherapy Awareness Day is aimed at increasing awareness of radiotherapy's essential role in cancer treatment, improving access to it globally and highlighting the challenges like regional disparities and workforce shortages.


