South Africa: All Blacks Hold Off Springboks

7 September 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

New Zealand defended their Eden Park fortress with a hard-fought 24-17 win over the Springboks in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The Kiwis dominated the early stages, capitalising on South African errors to score two tries and set up a challenging task for the visitors.

Despite a spirited comeback from the Springboks, which included tries from Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach, the All Blacks held firm.

A crucial penalty for obstruction and a yellow card for Kwagga Smith proved decisive, allowing the hosts to seal the win.

The match highlighted the Springboks' struggles with line-outs and soft moments, which cost them dearly.

Ardie Savea played a key role in his 100th appearance, turning over possession in the final minutes to secure the win for the All Blacks. The victory extends New Zealand's unbeaten streak at Eden Park to 51 games.

