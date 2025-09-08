Uganda: Ministry of Health Warns Against Marriages Among People Living With Sickle Cell Disease

The Ministry of Health has cautioned people living with Sickle Cell disease against marrying or having children with fellow carriers, warning that such unions significantly increase the chances of passing on the life-threatening condition to their offspring.

According to statistics shared during a patient awareness meeting at Nsambya Training School, Uganda records about 20,000 new cases of Sickle Cell disease annually, a situation health experts say is alarming and requires urgent preventive action.

Dr. Gerald Mutungi, the Commissioner for Non-Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health, said the ministry is intensifying efforts to curb the spread of the disease through nationwide awareness campaigns, school-based screenings, and community outreach programs in places of worship and cultural institutions.

"We are spreading awareness about the dangers of Sickle Cell, moving through schools, cultural leaders, and other institutions," Dr. Mutungi said.

"People living with Sickle Cell should not marry each other, as this increases the risk of giving birth to children with the disease."

He noted that the burden of the disease is especially high in districts such as Alebtong and Bundibugyo, where many patients face difficulties accessing adequate treatment.

Dr. Andrew Ssekitoleko, head of Nsambya Hospital, revealed that while treatment for Sickle Cell was once limited to Mulago National Referral Hospital, more health facilities across the country are now offering services as the number of trained doctors increases.

He commended development partners, including Next Media, Rotary Club of Kibuli, and the Sickle Cell Rescue Foundation, for supporting the ministry's efforts in raising awareness and expanding care.

Dr. Ssekitoleko also highlighted the social toll of the disease, noting that many families suffer breakdowns when parents discover their children have Sickle Cell.

"The stress and stigma that come with caring for children with Sickle Cell have led to family separations. That is why we encourage couples to get tested before marriage to understand their health status," he said.

During the event, patients and advocates encouraged others not to give up hope despite the challenges. Emmanuel Majaala, a 60-year-old living with Sickle Cell, urged the government to improve access to bone marrow-strengthening medicines, which are critical for survival.

"I am proof that you can live long with Sickle Cell. But we need government support to ensure medicines are accessible and affordable," Majaala said.

The Ministry of Health emphasized the importance of continuous sensitization to reduce the spread and impact of the disease. By discouraging high-risk marriages and encouraging early testing, officials believe Uganda can significantly cut down the number of new cases in the coming years.