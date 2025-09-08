Ugandan Born Rev. Simon Peter Engurait Consecrated As Sixth Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux in US

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux consecrated Rev. Simon Peter Engurait as its sixth bishop. T

he ceremony, held on Friday, at Nicholls State University's Stopher Gymnasium in Thibodaux, was presided over by Archbishop Gregory Michael Aymond of New Orleans, joined by Bishop Emeritus Sam Jacobs of Houma-Thibodaux and Bishop Emeritus Michael Jarrell of Lafayette as co-consecrators.

Engurait, 54, succeeds Bishop Mario Dorsonville, who passed away in January 2024 after only 10 months as shepherd of the Diocese.

Having faithfully served as Diocesan Administrator since Bishop Dorsonville's passing, Engurait now takes up the crozier as spiritual leader of the nearly 90,000 Catholics in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

A native of Kaderun Village, Atoot Sub-county in Ngora District, Engurait becomes the first Ugandan ever to lead a Catholic diocese in the United States, and only the second Ugandan to be appointed bishop outside his home country--following Bishop Joseph Mary Kizito in South Africa.

Born on August 28, 1971, the seventh of 14 children,Engurait's journey of faith began in Uganda, where he studied in Catholic seminaries and experienced a profound encounter with the Catholic Charismatic Renewal while at Katigondo Seminary.

After years of service in government and business, including earning a Master of Business Administration in the Netherlands, he discerned a return to priestly formation.

In 2007, he was accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and pursued his Master of Divinity at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.

He was ordained a priest by Bishop Jacobs in 2013 at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.

His pastoral service has included assignments at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, St. Genevieve, Christ the Redeemer in Thibodaux, and most recently, as Pastor of St. Bridget Church in Schriever since 2017.

He has also held numerous diocesan leadership roles, including Moderator of the Curia, Vicar General, and interim Executive Director of Catholic Charities.

During the ordination liturgy, Engurait received the traditional symbols of his episcopal office: the ring, signifying fidelity to the Church; the crosier, representing his duty to shepherd God's people; and the miter, a reminder of his call to holiness.

Quoting St. Paul, Engurait reflected: "I do not deserve to be an apostle. But by the grace of God, that is what I am. This appointment did not come because of my worthiness, but because of God's mercy. And with that mercy comes an awesome, even frightening responsibility--to shepherd God's people, to guard and defend the faith, and to account not only for my soul but also for the souls entrusted to my care."

Among the dignitaries present was Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, who conveyed Pope Leo XIV's blessing and congratulations.

Engurait's mother and several of his siblings traveled from Uganda to witness the event. His elder brother is a parish priest in Serere, and his sister is a reverend and headmistress in Soroti.

Engurait's appointment as Bishop was announced by Pope Leo XIV on June 5, 2025, just weeks after he celebrated Mass at Central Catholic High School's commencement in Morgan City.