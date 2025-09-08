Uganda: Nkalubo Secures Sembabule District Chair Unopposed

7 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

The incumbent Sembabule District Chairperson, Patrick Nkalubo, has secured another five-year term (2026-2031) after being declared unopposed at the close of nominations for Local Government leaders on Friday.

Nkalubo was officially declared elected by the District Returning Officer, Gracious Aryaija, after no other candidate qualified to contest for the top district seat.

According to Aryaija, two aspirants who had expressed interest in challenging the incumbent failed to meet the requirements set by the Electoral Commission.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer Jumba Quraish failed to present the minimum number of seconders and also did not provide proof of payment of the mandatory nomination fees of Shs200,000," Aryaija said.

"His namesake, Mutebi Quraish, who sought to run as an Independent candidate, equally fell short after failing to secure the 600 valid signatures required from registered voters across the district."

He said with no other candidate qualifying, "I therefore declare Mr. Patrick Nkalubo and 12 other aspirants for various district positions duly elected unopposed."

The development means Nkalubo, who has previously served as the district chairperson, will now continue steering the leadership of Sembabule until 2031 without undergoing a competitive vote.

Observers say the unopposed victory not only cements Nkalubo's grip on district leadership but also highlights gaps among opposition candidates in meeting electoral requirements.

Other candidates declared unopposed in Sembabule include Mubeezi Fred (Directly Elected District Councillor for Nakasenyi Sub-county), Erias Kasozi (Directly Elected District Councillor for Lwebitakuli Sub-county), Kalema Willy (District Councillor for Senior Citizens), Benon Buyayo, Ashura Nakakande (Woman District Councillor for Lwebitakuli Sub-county), and Kwarakunde Jackline (District Female Youth Councillor), among others.

Nominations for Local Government leadership positions officially closed on Friday at 5:00 p.m., marking the end of the exercise across the country.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.