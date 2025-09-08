Uganda: Nkalubo Secures Sembabule District Chair Unopposed

The incumbent Sembabule District Chairperson, Patrick Nkalubo, has secured another five-year term (2026-2031) after being declared unopposed at the close of nominations for Local Government leaders on Friday.

Nkalubo was officially declared elected by the District Returning Officer, Gracious Aryaija, after no other candidate qualified to contest for the top district seat.

According to Aryaija, two aspirants who had expressed interest in challenging the incumbent failed to meet the requirements set by the Electoral Commission.

"National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer Jumba Quraish failed to present the minimum number of seconders and also did not provide proof of payment of the mandatory nomination fees of Shs200,000," Aryaija said.

"His namesake, Mutebi Quraish, who sought to run as an Independent candidate, equally fell short after failing to secure the 600 valid signatures required from registered voters across the district."

He said with no other candidate qualifying, "I therefore declare Mr. Patrick Nkalubo and 12 other aspirants for various district positions duly elected unopposed."

The development means Nkalubo, who has previously served as the district chairperson, will now continue steering the leadership of Sembabule until 2031 without undergoing a competitive vote.

Observers say the unopposed victory not only cements Nkalubo's grip on district leadership but also highlights gaps among opposition candidates in meeting electoral requirements.

Other candidates declared unopposed in Sembabule include Mubeezi Fred (Directly Elected District Councillor for Nakasenyi Sub-county), Erias Kasozi (Directly Elected District Councillor for Lwebitakuli Sub-county), Kalema Willy (District Councillor for Senior Citizens), Benon Buyayo, Ashura Nakakande (Woman District Councillor for Lwebitakuli Sub-county), and Kwarakunde Jackline (District Female Youth Councillor), among others.

Nominations for Local Government leadership positions officially closed on Friday at 5:00 p.m., marking the end of the exercise across the country.