Uganda: 1,372 Teachers From Western Uganda Complete Patriotism Training

President Museveni has presided over the pass-out ceremony of 1,372 secondary school teachers from the Greater Mbarara and Ntungamo regions, who have successfully completed a patriotism training course held at Ntare School, Mbarara City.

The training was conducted under the theme "Transforming Teachers' Lives Through Patriotism."

In his keynote address, President Museveni congratulated the teachers on completing the program and praised Ms. Hellen Seku and her team of instructors for delivering the training effectively.

He emphasized that patriotism is not an emotional concept, but a practical and rational necessity for national development.

The president noted that having educated citizens who lack clarity about their societal roles is dangerous.

Drawing a comparison between national leadership and medical diagnosis, the president explained that leaders must properly understand a country's challenges before implementing solutions.

He reiterated the foundational principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), which include patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy.

According to him, embracing these principles is essential for personal and national prosperity.

He explained that prosperity in specific regions such as Ankole, Buganda, and Acholi is directly tied to the well-being of the entire country, hence the need for Ugandans to love and protect Uganda as a shared foundation for growth.

President Museveni also addressed the issue of salary disparities between science and arts teachers.

He clarified that the decision to increase scientists' salaries first was based on urgency, as the country needs professionals like engineers, doctors, and agricultural scientists to advance quickly.

He acknowledged concerns raised by arts and artisan teachers and assured them that their welfare would also be addressed in the upcoming financial years.

He emphasized that artisan teachers are scientists in their own right and would be considered accordingly.

Regarding the issue of bribes allegedly paid by teachers to join the government payroll, the president pledged to take action and address the matter.

In his remarks on economic empowerment, the president urged teachers to participate in wealth creation by engaging in the four productive sectors of the economy: commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT.

He stressed that teachers, like other citizens, must play a role in Uganda's economic development by taking advantage of opportunities in these areas.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, also addressed the gathering.

She congratulated the teachers on completing what she described as a "life-impacting training."

She described teachers as a critical national asset, given their role in shaping young minds and instilling values.

She emphasized that true patriotism is about prioritizing national interests over personal gain.

According to her, this spirit of service and unity is the foundation upon which prosperous nations are built.

She cited examples of countries that transformed themselves socio-economically by pursuing collective national goals, even in times of limited resources.

The First Lady also highlighted the value of sacrificial service, explaining that transformation starts with individuals who are committed to the common good.

She encouraged the teachers to take on this responsibility and become models of integrity, service, and unity in their communities.

Ms. Hellen Seku, Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), explained that the training was organized following numerous requests from teachers who wanted to become agents of change within their schools and communities.

She said the training aimed to empower teachers with the skills and values necessary to promote discipline, national loyalty, and hard work among students.

Ms. Seku commended President Museveni and the First Lady for their strategic guidance and commitment to nurturing patriotism in Uganda.

Mr. Saul Rwampororo, Head Teacher of Ntare School and one of the program coordinators, revealed that the participating teachers were drawn from eight areas; Mbarara City, Mbarara District, Ntungamo, Rwampara, Isingiro, Ibanda, Kiruhura, and Kazo.

He noted that the teachers received high-quality training, including lectures from top professionals and parade drills conducted by experienced military personnel.

He expressed confidence that the values instilled during the course would contribute meaningfully to Uganda's national development.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Mr. Perez Asiimwe, Chairman of the Trainees' Memorandum Committee, extended his gratitude to the facilitators and instructors for delivering a comprehensive and practical program.

He reported that the training covered various topics including patriotism and its core values, Pan-Africanism, East African integration, financial literacy, political economy, and the principles of the NRM.

Mr. Asiimwe thanked President Museveni for the opportunity given to them as the first group of teachers in the region to undergo such training.

He also expressed appreciation for the salary enhancements for science teachers and the ongoing engagement with arts teachers, saying it demonstrates the President's commitment to improving the welfare of all teachers.

The passing out of these 1,372 teachers marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to promote patriotism within the education sector.

With their new knowledge and values, these teachers are expected to serve as agents of change and play a key role in shaping future generations of responsible, disciplined, and patriotic Ugandans.