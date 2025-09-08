South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns Striker Peter Shalulile Cements Legend Status With Record Goal Haul

7 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

The Namibian recently became the Premier Soccer League's all-time top scorer after netting his 130th goal.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been home to some of the most lethal strikers from the African continent. Wilfred Mugeyi, Pollen Ndlanya, Collins Mbesuma, Katlego Mphela and Knowledge Musona - to name a few.

Statistically, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile sits at the top of the pile as the greatest yet.

The Namibian sharpshooter recently reached the summit of the PSL all-time top scorers' list with his 130th career goal (scored in more than 250 appearances) in South African soccer. Shalulile's first-half penalty strike helped Sundowns down Stellenbosch 1-0 during a Premiership encounter last month.

As well as earning his team an invaluable three points early in the league campaign, Shalulile's goal saw him overtake former Bafana Bafana goal-getter Siyabonga Nomvethe as the greatest PSL scorer across all competitions.

Nomvethe, who also played in Italy, scored 129 goals during three stints in South Africa. The KwaMashu-born striker turned out for PSL teams such as African Wanderers, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows before retiring in 2020.

Target man

Shalulile is likely to add a few more goals to his haul before he...

