Tanzania: TZ to Build Regional Mineral Hub - - Nchimbi

Geita — CCM presidential running mate, Ambassador Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, has unveiled plans to strengthen the mining sector by establishing industries to add value to minerals and constructing a major mineral marketing centre that will serve East and Central Africa.

Dr Nchimbi said the initiative seeks to maximise revenue from resources mined locally, create more jobs and ensure Tanzanians fully benefit from the country's mineral wealth.

Dr Nchimbi also highlighted that under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, gold production in Geita has increased significantly from 18 tonnes five years ago to 27 tonnes today, strengthening both the regional and national economy.

He made the remarks during separate campaign rallies held at Masumbwe Primary School Stadium in Mbogwe District, as well as at Katoro and Bwanga in Geita Region.

"In the past four and a half years, a total of 548 mining licences have been issued nationwide, including 147 in designated mining areas. Mbogwe District alone has received 41 licences. We have made great progress, but now we are going a step further by allocating official areas for small-scale miners. They are the backbone of large-scale mining and contribute taxes with great commitment to national development," he said.

The CCM running mate noted that mineral exploration currently covers only 16 per cent of the country's land but the target is to expand to at least 50 per cent in the coming years.

This will help direct citizens to mineral-rich areas and enable them to acquire licences in time.

He also pledged that the government, under CCM, will continue reviewing policies and laws to safeguard Tanzanian miners, especially in rare minerals, while encouraging investments in value addition. "We want every Tanzanian to benefit from the blessings of the minerals given to us by God," he said.

Dr Nchimbi further revealed that new industries will be established locally to process minerals and a major trading hub will be constructed to position Tanzania as a leader in regional mineral trade.

He attributed the increased gold production to effective implementation of the CCM 2020-2025 Election Manifesto, which prioritised close supervision of mineral resources and improvement of social services.

"In 2020, there were 903 new mining licences issued. As of last week, the total number of licences granted in Geita Region had reached 9,774," he said.

He explained that the surge in licences has enabled more miners to participate in economic activities, boost government revenues and create job opportunities for citizens.

Beyond mining, Dr Nchimbi said the sixth phase government has also delivered major improvements in health services across Geita Region.

The regional hospital, once plagued with challenges, has been upgraded with modern facilities such as MRI and CT Scan machines, alongside an increased number of doctors.

"Anyone who saw this hospital five years ago and visits today will see the great transformation," he said.

Additionally, six new hospitals have been built across different councils in the region, together with 69 dispensaries. Geita District Hospital has also been improved, bringing healthcare services closer to the people.

In education, he said, the number of primary schools has increased from 169 to 238, while secondary schools have grown from 30 to 77. The number of classrooms has more than doubled from 1,800 to 3,609.

"This expansion has significantly reduced classroom congestion and improved the delivery of quality education," he said.

Water projects have also been implemented in the region, increasing access to clean and safe water and improving community health, while reducing challenges that once troubled residents.

For his part, CCM's National Executive Committee (NEC) Secretary for Organisation, Mr Gavu, said the party enters the elections with confidence in victory, driven by the successful implementation of its manifesto.

"CCM is participating in this election with faith and hope of victory. Our success is not based on words but on the votes of the people, which is why we have come with a strong manifesto," he said.