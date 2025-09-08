Tanzania: Makini Candidate Vows Hospital in Every Ward

Dar es Salaam — CHAMA Cha Makini presidential candidate, Mr Coaster Kibonde has pledged to prioritise healthcare by ensuring every ward in the country has a well-equipped hospital, staffed with nurses and doctors, to deliver quality and accessible services for all citizens.

"If given the opportunity to lead, we will ensure that every ward has a hospital, qualified nurses and doctors, and essential medical equipment, so that all citizens can access quality, reliable and nearby healthcare," he said.

Mr Kibonde made the remarks on Friday while addressing the party's fourth campaign rally at Mnadani area in Kigamboni District.

He further promised to introduce a universal health insurance scheme for all Tanzanians, beginning from birth, so that every child is guaranteed treatment without burdening families with high costs.

He stressed that maternal health services would be offered free of charge nationwide.

The candidate also vowed to end the practice of detaining bodies in hospitals over unpaid bills, declaring that under his leadership, "the body of the deceased will not be treated as a source of income."

On education, Mr Kibonde said denying a young person the right to study is equivalent to imprisoning them. He pledged free education from nursery school to university, insisting that "no fees of any kind will be charged," while condemning cases where pupils are still asked to bring exam fees in primary schools.

Turning to agriculture, the Makini candidate announced that all Tanzanian youth aged 21 to 35 will be granted five hectares of titled farmland free of charge to boost farming and help them secure loans from financial institutions. He also committed to establishing fertiliser and farm input factories to ease farmers' access to affordable inputs while creating employment for youth.

On governance, Mr Kibonde appealed to Tanzanians to safeguard peace during the election campaign period, describing it as a legacy of the nation's founders.

He stressed that peace is essential for political parties to campaign free from violence or conflict, urging leaders, citizens and religious figures to actively uphold and promote national stability.

His running mate, Ms Azza Haji Suleiman, reinforced the party's pledges, saying they will serve as true representatives of the people by listening to citizens' voices and creating an enabling environment for youth to prosper.