Tanzania: UPDP Pledges Improved Perks for Workers

Mwanza — THE UNITED People's Democratic Party (UPDP) officially launched its election campaign at Igoma Kilimo 'B' grounds in Mwanza, where presidential candidate Twalib Kadege pledged timely retirement benefits and sweeping reforms in the public service.

Mr Kadege told supporters that, if elected, his government will start by reforming laws to punish any official responsible for delaying retirees' benefits.

"Anyone who causes such delays will be jailed, regardless of their position. Even if it is a minister or senior government official, he or she will face this punishment and permanently lose their job," he declared.

He stressed that since retirement dates are known in advance, employers must submit relevant information to chief accountants of their respective institutions -- both public and private -- before an employee retires.

According to him, retirees should also be reminded in advance of their retirement date and receive an official letter showing the amount of benefits and the exact payment schedule.

At the same time, the UPDP candidate promised to improve the welfare of public servants, beginning with a substantial salary increase.

"Salaries will be doubled. We will also provide regular training to strengthen ethics, alongside a monitoring system to identify negligent workers, especially in the health sector, because every Tanzanian deserves quality health services," he said.

He warned that careless civil servants will face court action and lose all office-related benefits.

On corruption, Mr Kadege issued a stern warning, saying, "during my presidency, a corrupt person will find it safer to swallow a nail than to touch public funds."

He added that the media will play a critical role in supporting UPDP's anti-graft agenda by exposing stalled development projects and informing the public, which will compel government action.

Meanwhile, the party's Kirumba Ward councillorship candidate, Mr Otieno Odull, promised to tackle water shortages in the area, where residents reportedly receive the service only twice a week.

He also pledged to restore the mobile docking platform at Mwaloni beach on Lake Victoria, which had served both fishing and passenger boats before being removed several years ago.

"Authorities claimed the platform had been taken for maintenance at a marine vessel workshop in Mwanza, but since then, people have been forced to wade into the water to board or disembark from boats, while revenue continues to be collected at the dock," he lamented.

Some residents who attended the campaign welcomed the party's promises, particularly on health services.

Mr Peter Shija, a resident of Igoma, said: "I've heard many promises from political parties, especially about improving health services. But what impressed me most about UPDP is their pledge that no dead body will be withheld at hospitals due to unpaid medical bills."