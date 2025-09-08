Kenya: NPSC - Constitutional Police Officer Expectations

opinion

A cardinal rule of public service is that once you leave office, you should at the very least gift it your silence in public discourse. Without any intent to undermine, it must be said that anyone who envisioned an independent National Police Service Commission (NPSC) would feel deep disappointment at the course taken by the last two commissions. To endure this situation in silence borders on irresponsibility--hence this open letter to the third Commission.

Our Constitution did not create an apartheid or class society in which certain offices enjoy authority independent of those who constitute them. The NPSC was established as a body for the police, and deliberately paired with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to ensure checks, accountability, and fairness.

A Look Back

In colonial Kenya, the police were valued as servants of the crown, housed in well-built stations such as Makupa, Kabete, and Nyeri, and provided with competitive pay and allowances. The Force Standing Orders (FSO) became the key management tool after independence, binding both the government and officers to clear standards on recruitment, training, transfers, and welfare.

Yet while police generally observed these rules, successive governments often failed in their obligations--delaying salary reviews, neglecting housing and transport, and resorting instead to ad hoc commissions. Too often, these bodies served as mouthpieces of the appointing authority, misdiagnosing problems and rarely living long enough to see their flawed recommendations through.

Officers' Expectations

Police officers championed the creation of the NPSC in the Constitution, and welcomed it with hope. Their expectations were clear:

Fair pay - to stop chronic wage stagnation and end disparities that created "children of lesser gods."

- to stop chronic wage stagnation and end disparities that created "children of lesser gods." Equitable deployment - a transparent and just transfers and promotions policy.

- a transparent and just transfers and promotions policy. Meritocracy in promotions - shifting focus from patronage to performance in core duties such as crime prevention, detection, arrests, and investigations.

- shifting focus from patronage to performance in core duties such as crime prevention, detection, arrests, and investigations. Professional management - a Commission that understands the purpose of every rank and designs progression systems based on competence.

- a Commission that understands the purpose of every rank and designs progression systems based on competence. Protection of institutional integrity - guarding the police command structure from political interference.

- guarding the police command structure from political interference. Officer welfare - proper housing, allowances, healthcare, and training, particularly for corporals and inspectors who manage frontline constables and oversee firearms discipline.

Stories abound of past commissioners presenting lists of cousins, friends, or benefactors for promotions, undermining discipline and leaving leadership only on paper. Such practices erode morale and expose citizens to insecurity.

The doctrine Kenya adopted was clear: a disciplined police service serving all citizens without fear, favour, or ill will. Yet today, with worn-out uniforms, poor facilities, and inconsistent service delivery, police risk losing public trust and appearing more like a militia than officers of law and order. This erosion of authority has already emboldened attacks on officers and stations in areas once known for cooperation with government.

Police officers were not passive recipients of reform--they initiated the push for an independent commission and rallied Kenyans to support it. They therefore have the right to demand changes if the NPSC continues to drift from its founding mandate.

The third Commission must now prove its worth by returning to the basics: fair pay, transparent promotions, institutional integrity, and a renewed focus on the core duty of policing--to protect Kenyans and serve them with honour.

Kiraithe is a former spokesman of the National Police Service.