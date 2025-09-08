Kenya: Former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno Is Dead

7 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Veteran politician and former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno Anyango has died.

According to his family, he passed away on Sunday in Nairobi.

Born in 1945, Dalmas Otieno carved out a long and distinguished career in Kenyan public service.

He first entered national politics in 1988 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Rongo Constituency.

Though he lost the seat in the 1997 and 2002 general elections, he made a political comeback in 2007 on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

During the Grand Coalition Government, he served as Minister of State for Public Service, appointed by then-President Mwai Kibaki on the recommendation of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In 2014, Dalmas Otieno parted ways with ODM and attempted to establish an independent political movement aimed at reducing the party's dominance in Luo Nyanza.

However, the initiative eventually lost momentum.

The family is currently meeting in Nairobi and is expected to release a detailed statement on his passing in due course.

