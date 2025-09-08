South Africa: Saws Issues KZN Weather Warning

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours expected over the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the weather service, the downpours can lead to "flooding of roads and settlements".

"A cut-off low pressure system extending to the surface is expected to be situated over the central interior of the country tomorrow [Monday], with a surface high pressure system east of the country resulting in onshore flow. As a result, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over KZN.

"Some of these thunderstorms are expected to become severe over the western parts of KZN, and will be accompanied by heavy damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail," SAWS explained.

The thunderstorm may cause:

Flooding of roads and bridges as well as formal and informal settlements.

Hail may result in infrastructure damage.

Danger to life due to fast flowing water/streams.

Major travel disruptions (including route obstructions) and incidents.

Damage or loss of infrastructure and settlements.

"If possible, stay indoors and off the roads, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

"If possible, stay indoors away from metal objects. Do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects. Do not go fishing or play golf as both the golf clubs and fishing rods are a good conductor of electricity," the weather service said.