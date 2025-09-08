South Africa: Deputy President Pays Tribute to Late Ambassador 'Mj' Mahlangu

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has hailed the late Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu as a "beacon of light" and a source of inspiration for those who knew him.

He was speaking at the Special Official Funeral Category 2 for Mahlangu in Middelburg, in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Mahlangu passed away at the age of 72 late last month.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"[We] gather to celebrate a life well lived. Even though we are laying him to rest today, what should linger in our hearts are bright memories, laughter shared, and lessons taught and learned - all these being precious gifts that will never grow old.

"Although many of us gathered here connected with him in various ways, as a beloved husband, father, brother, friend and a colleague, what we all share is the way his presence graced our lives - touching us in miraculous ways [and] making it a true privilege to have known and interacted with him," the Deputy President said.

He reflected on the "immense impact" Mahlangu had on those around him and the life he lived.

"Fondly known to many of us as MJ, [he] lived his life with purpose and passion. Always striving to make a positive change in the lives of those around him. He was a beacon of light in times of darkness, a pillar of strength in moments of weakness and the source of inspiration for all who crossed his path.

"His kindness, generosity and compassion were felt by all who knew him and his legacy of love and empathy will live on in the hearts of those he touched. Ambassador Mahlangu imparted to us the significance of kindness, of empathy and acceptance.

"He showed us that true strength lies in our ability to lift each other, support one another through life's challenges and always approach others with an open heart, graced by curiosity," Deputy President Mashatile said.

Public service

Mahlangu served as South Africa's High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Somalia and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

He also served as Ambassador to the United States of America from 2015 to 2025 and before that, he served as Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

The lifelong public servant was a member of the Constitutional Assembly which drafted South Africa's constitution following the fall of apartheid government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Through the work of Ambassador Mahlangu and all who led with him, South Africa today boasts of a good Constitution and exceptional policies that are committed to social change and advancing towards a national democratic society.

"Indeed, the groundwork has been done. What those of us who remain need to do, however, is to expedite the implementation of government programmes. Specifically, speeding up the execution of our established policies, guided by the spirit of excellence and service.

"On behalf of our President and the government of the Republic of South Africa, I extend our sincere condolences to the Mahlangu family. The country has made much progress since the dawn of our democracy because of his contributions," Deputy President Mashatile concluded.