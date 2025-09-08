Somalia: Joint Somali-Jubbaland Military Operation Targets Al-Shabaab Hideouts

Somali National Army (SNA) troops, supported by regional Jubbaland forces and backed by U.S. air power, carried out a large-scale joint operation in Lower Juba region, killing several Al-Shabaab fighters and destroying militant hideouts, security officials confirmed on Monday.

The offensive took place in areas surrounding Jamaame district, a long-time Al-Shabaab stronghold in southern Somalia. During the operation, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted a series of airstrikes targeting militant positions and safehouses.

According to military commanders, Al-Shabaab bases and logistical hubs were destroyed in Sanguuni, Muusa Haji, Araare, Koban, and Bangeeni. Security forces also expanded their control over multiple villages along the banks of the Jubba River, securing routes previously threatened by the group.

On the opposite side of the river, Somali and Jubbaland troops advanced into Jiibey, Malaaley, Janaale Jaay, and Soo Mareey, where several militants were killed and others wounded. Soldiers also dismantled roadside bombs and landmines planted by the insurgents to target civilians and convoys.

The mission was led by Colonel Sadiiq Mahamud Dhogor, Acting Police Commander of Lower Juba, and Colonel Nuur Mahad Hassan, Commander of the SNA's 43rd Division. Units involved included the elite Danab commandos, Jubbaland regional forces, and U.S. aerial support through AFRICOM.

Lower Juba has long been a key battleground in Somalia's fight against Al-Shabaab, a militant group affiliated with al-Qaeda. Control of riverine areas around Jamaame is strategically critical due to fertile farmland, supply routes, and proximity to the port city of Kismayo.

By reopening roads previously cut off by floods and militant activity, Somali and Jubbaland forces aim to restore freedom of movement, improve humanitarian access, and establish new military outposts to sustain ongoing counterinsurgency operations.

The latest joint offensive underscores the Somali government's reliance on regional partnerships and U.S. military support in its campaign to weaken Al-Shabaab. While commanders hailed the operation as a success, analysts caution that the group remains deeply entrenched in southern Somalia, and sustained pressure will be required to consolidate security gains in the region.