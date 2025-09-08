Uganda: Bobi Wine Rallies Ugandan Diaspora in UK, Urges Persistence in Liberation Struggle

8 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

The President Of The National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has called upon Ugandans in the United Kingdom and its surrounding areas to remain resolute in the struggle for political change in Uganda.

Addressing hundreds of supporters during a music performance at 194 Piccadilly in Central London on Saturday, Bobi urged his supporters to not lose hope until the country achieves true liberation emphasising that the struggle for freedom requires persistence, resilience, and hope, even in the face of intimidation, arrests, and personal sacrifice.

"We refuse to give up, and we refuse to cry all the time. We will continue to celebrate along the way. We shall smile during the struggle, we shall dance, people will celebrate and marry during the struggle. We shall not give up," he said.

The NUP leader paid tribute to his close associates and bodyguards, Eddie Mutwe and Archilleo Kivumbi, who remain incarcerated on robbery charges.

Bobi also reminded supporters that Uganda's fight for freedom extends beyond personalities.

"The liberation struggle neither began with me nor will it end with me. There have been legends before us, and there will be legends after us," he said.

The London performance blended Bobi's trademark artistic expression with strong political messaging., keeping exiled Ugandans connected to the ongoing political climate in their home country.

Bobi performed his freestyle song "Nalumansi," blending artistic expression with calls for resilience.

In his remarks, Bobi appeared to criticise Former Leader Of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, who is currently the President of the Democratic Front (DF), without mentioning him by name.

"I saw him at Kibuli Mosque during the Kabaka's coronation anniversary, I saw him at the Catholic church-really not looking nice. He wore stained suits, with diminished honor," he said.

Bobi further evoked memories of his dramatic arrest in Kalangala on December 20, 2020, during the 2021 presidential campaigns. Many of his supporters detained at the time remain behind bars to this date, while others admitted to various officers and were thus released through presidential pardons.

Despite these hardships, Bobi reiterated his call for unity, hope, and endurance.

"We are not free yet. Don't give up. Our struggle continues until Uganda is truly liberated," he said.

The London gathering attracted hundreds of Ugandans in the diaspora, many of whom joined in the chants of "people power" while singing along to Bobi's music.

