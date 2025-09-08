Tanzania: PM Pleads for Landslide Victory for Samia

Lindi — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged voters in the Lindi Region to elect President Samia Suluhu Hassan with a landslide majority to see through the completion of development projects.

Speaking at the launch of the parliamentary campaign for the Mchinga Constituency, Majaliwa said the CCM's 2025/2030 election manifesto focuses on continuing with implementation of major development projects across the country, including in Mchinga, where former First Lady Salma Kikwete is seeking re-election.

"President Samia has brought major, medium and small-scale projects here, all with the understanding that citizens need to be served. This manifesto also highlights additional projects that will be carried out in Lindi Region," said Majaliwa in Rutamba village, Lindi Region.

Mr Majaliwa stressed that the people of Lindi should vote for Dr Samia to continue implementing key projects, such as gas project, Kilwa fishing port, reconstruction of the Dar-Lindi Road, expansion of Lindi Airport, construction of Southern Railway and connection of Lindi Region to the national electricity grid.

"President Dr Samia has already brought billions of shillings to fund various development projects in Lindi. This manifesto continues to feature projects that will further benefit our areas. This is the primary reason we should elect President Dr Samia," he said.

He also said that, as part of the 2025/2030 manifesto, the Ngongo-Ng'apa, Mandawa to Chikundi road will be upgraded to tarmac level.

"This road will be a game-changer for the residents of these areas and will open up economic opportunities for the people of Lindi," Mr Majaliwa said.

In the past five years, Mr Majaliwa added, the constituency has received four ambulances and health centres and dispensaries have been constructed, significantly improving healthcare services in the area.

He said Mama Salma Kikwete has been dedicated to serving the people of Mchinga and she deserved to be re- elected.

"Given the progress we've made, Mchinga needs a leader who is capable and committed to serving its people. Mama Salma has proven herself, so let's elect her again," he said.

On her part, Salma Kikwete, the parliamentary candidate for Mchinga, said that during her tenure, she has worked closely with the people of Mchinga to address the challenges in the constituency.

"We've made significant progress in addressing our challenges. The situation today is much improved compared to the past. We've seen success in various sectors, including health, energy, education, water, infrastructure and economic empowerment. If re-elected, we will continue this progress and achieve even more," she said.

She also highlighted the successful implementation of the Ng'apa water project, which will provide water to several villages in Mchinga.

"We've constructed dispensaries and will increase efforts to build more health service centres," Kikwete added.

Former President Dr Jakaya Kikwete also spoke at the event, praising President Samia for her achievements in a short time. He urged voters to give her another term.

"She assumed office unexpectedly but has done a tremendous job. We will benefit greatly if we give her another term. I've reviewed the items in the manifesto and it is clear that she is well-prepared for the future," he said.

In a show of solidarity, Mtama parliamentary candidate Nape Nnauye, speaking on behalf of other Lindi parliamentary candidates, said that the people of southern Tanzania will vote for Dr Samia because of the significant work she has done in the region, including the provision of input subsidies for farmers.