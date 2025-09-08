Tanzania Sets Global Healthcare Protocol Standard

Dar es Salaam — THE introduction of globally recognised clinical protocols and patient safety standards in Tanzania is set to significantly improve the quality of healthcare, ensuring more consistent and evidence-based medical practices.

By aligning local practices with international best standards, this integration enhances the overall quality, consistency and safety of healthcare delivery across the country.

CEO of Columbia Africa, Dr Sumit Prasad made this statement during the unveiling of their acquisition of IST Clinic, marking a major milestone in the organisation's expansion.

"This initiative strengthens the resilience of the healthcare sector, enabling it to respond more effectively to both routine healthcare needs and emerging public health challenges," Dr Prasad said.

He added that the move also supports the professional development of healthcare workers, builds trust in the health system and improves patient outcomes.

The acquisition is a key component of Columbia Africa's strategy to expand affordable, high-quality, patientcentered healthcare across East Africa.

Dr Prasad emphasised that the integration would improve access to healthcare services by expanding diagnostic capabilities, streamlining treatment pathways and enhancing specialist care.

"We will introduce a digital, paperless clinic management system that enables faster check-ins, secure patient records and simplified appointment booking," he noted.

The Managing Director, Founder and Director of IST Clinic, Ype Smit added: "This integration allows us to combine IST Clinic's legacy with advanced medical systems, technologies and international best practices, ensuring better service for our patients." By adopting advanced clinical protocols and safety measures, Tanzania is positioning itself to achieve better health outcomes and attract further investment and expertise.

As the healthcare sector continues to evolve, these innovations are essential to meeting the growing demands of the population and achieving long-term public health goals.