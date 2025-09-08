Tanzania: Dar Port Reaps Big From Major Infrastructure Overhaul

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) is reaping the fruits from its strategic vision to transform the Port of Dar es Salaam into a leading cargo hub for East and Central Africa.

Recent infrastructure upgrades have allowed the port to accommodate mega ships up to 300 metres long, placing it in the category of modern global ports.

This achievement is a direct result of sweeping infrastructure upgrades under the Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project (DMGP), a multi-year initiative launched in 2017 that the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has continued to champion and prioritise.

The port recently handled the MV MYNY, a Post Panamax vessel measuring 300 metres and carrying 6,840 containers

with a gross tonnage of 75,201. Speaking on the milestone, Director of Marine and Port Operations at TPA, Captain Abdullah Mwingamno said that the port's ability to handle such large vessels is proof of its upgraded capacity and operational readiness.

"These achievements are the result of the government's strategic investments in modernising the port. We can now confidently assure our customers and partners that Dar es Salaam Port is fully equipped to handle modern mega-ships efficiently," said Capt Mwingamno.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the government has also invested in cutting-edge port handling equipment including Shipto-Shore Gantry Cranes, Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) Cranes, Reach Stackers and modern Forklifts--reducing vessel turnaround time and accelerating cargo handling operations.

Under the DMGP project, berths 1-7 have been deepened from 8 to 14.5 metres and turning basin depth increased to 15 metres, enabling safe navigation and docking of larger vessels.

The ship entrance channel has also been widened and deepened to accommodate wider-beam ships with ease.

The 1.118tril/- modernisation project--funded through a combination of World Bank loans, donor grants and TPA's internal revenue--has included the construction of a dedicated RoRo berth, the upgrade of berths 8-11, integration of an internal rail network and installation of a shore power system for docked vessels.

With these developments, Dar es Salaam Port is now strategically positioned to compete with other ports in the region, strengthening Tanzania's role as a regional logistics and trade powerhouse.