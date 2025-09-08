Somalia: Somali Forces Conclude Major Ten-Day Anti-Militant Operation in Lower Juba Region

8 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo — Somali government forces, in coordination with regional and international partners, have concluded a major ten-day military operation targeting militant hideouts in areas under Jamaame district in the southern Lower Juba region.

The operation, jointly led by Brigadier General Nuur Mahad Hassan, commander of the Somali National Army's 43rd Division, and Brigadier General Sadiiq Mahmoud Dhogor, acting police chief of Lower Juba, also involved senior officers from Jubaland's intelligence agency.

During the sweep, forces dismantled several hideouts and strongholds used by al-Shabaab militants across key areas, including Sanguuni, Muuse Xaaji, Araare, Koban, and Bangeeni, all located along the Jubba River. Security was also restored in multiple nearby villages, officials said.

On the western side of the river, troops carried out further operations in Jiibey, Malaaley, Janaale Jaay, and Soo Mareey, killing several militants and injuring others. Numerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted along civilian routes were discovered and safely neutralized.

In a separate development, overgrown roads previously blocked by floods were cleared and reopened, while new forward operating bases were established to support ongoing security missions. Forces also advanced into new territory previously held by the militants.

The multi-pronged operation involved units from the Somali National Army, Jubaland security forces, and the elite Danab special forces. U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) provided aerial support, conducting multiple airstrikes that reportedly targeted al-Shabaab leaders and fighters gathered in the area.

"This operation marks a significant step in reclaiming areas long plagued by insecurity," a senior Somali military official said. "Our forces are committed to denying terrorist groups any safe haven in the region."

