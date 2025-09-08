Sudan: Higher Committee Reviews Reports, Issues Recommendations for Citizens' Return to Khartoum

7 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Higher Committee for Preparing the General Environment for Citizens' Return to Khartoum State held its Saturday meeting, chaired by Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Gabir, Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), with the Ministers of Defense, Interior, Energy and Petroleum, and the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State in attendance.

The meeting reviewed reports from the Water Committee, noting that ten out of thirteen Nile stations are operational, with Buri and Tuti stations pending, and electricity stabilization underway at Shajara station.

The committee also discussed maintenance of bridges and roads, including damage assessments at Shambat and Halfaia bridges, and the need to secure bitumen for road rehabilitation.

Jabir urged the use of alternative bridges until repairs are completed.

The meeting also considered reports from committees on Media, Youth and Sports, and Security Control and Upholding State Authority, issuing directives for implementation during the current month.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.