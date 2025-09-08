Sudan: Higher Committee Reviews Reports, Issues Recommendations for Citizens' Return to Khartoum

The Higher Committee for Preparing the General Environment for Citizens' Return to Khartoum State held its Saturday meeting, chaired by Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Gabir, Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), with the Ministers of Defense, Interior, Energy and Petroleum, and the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State in attendance.

The meeting reviewed reports from the Water Committee, noting that ten out of thirteen Nile stations are operational, with Buri and Tuti stations pending, and electricity stabilization underway at Shajara station.

The committee also discussed maintenance of bridges and roads, including damage assessments at Shambat and Halfaia bridges, and the need to secure bitumen for road rehabilitation.

Jabir urged the use of alternative bridges until repairs are completed.

The meeting also considered reports from committees on Media, Youth and Sports, and Security Control and Upholding State Authority, issuing directives for implementation during the current month.