Kenya: Ignore Fake Graphic Claiming Kenya's Ex-Deputy President Gachagua Insulted Residents During a Rally

Ignore fake graphic claiming Kenya's ex-deputy president Gachagua insulted residents during a rally

IN SHORT: According to a graphic circulating on social media, former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua insulted residents during a political rally. However, the graphic is fabricated.

Former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua insulted residents of Kajiado county after they vowed to support president William Ruto's government. That's according to a graphic circulating on social media in Kenya.

"Gachagua looked visibly irritated in Kajiado after residents showed him the 'two terms' sign, forcing him to hurl insults at them. He lost control, not imagining how someone could dare show him the 'two-term' sign," reads the graphic, dated 1 September 2025.

It includes a screenshot of Gachagua gesturing during a rally.

The graphic features the logo of Citizen Digital, the online news platform of Royal Media Services, one of Kenya's leading media companies.

"One term" has been a popular slogan among president Ruto's critics, including Gachagua, implying that he should serve only a single term in office. However, Ruto's supporters argue that he should serve two terms. The Kenyan constitution gives the president a maximum of two five-year terms.

The graphic emerged just days after Gachagua met his followers in Kajiado county, about 77 kilometres south of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

He served as Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024, following a fallout with Ruto. The president and his allies accused Gachagua of corruption, inciting ethnic divisions and undermining the government.

Gachagua, who is the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party, has been a vocal critic of Ruto's administration and has mobilised opposition leaders in a bid to unseat him in the 2027 general election.

But is the graphic authentic? We checked.

Fake graphic

Africa Check located the video showing Gachagua making the gesture, but found that his words were unintelligible.

Citizen Digital usually posts its graphics on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X. We searched these accounts but did not find the graphic.

If Gachagua had insulted residents during a rally, the media would've widely covered it. But we found no news reports on such an incident.

All signs indicate that the graphic is fake and should be ignored.