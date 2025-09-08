South Africa: Thousands of Gauteng Families Face Another Week Without Power

Morning cuts from 5am to 9am will hit areas like Dobsonville, Naledi and Sebokeng.

Evening cuts from 5pm to 10pm target Mabopane, Orange Farm and Protea Glen.

Thousands of families across Gauteng will spend another week without power as Eskom continues its load reduction programme.

The power cuts will last five to six hours each day from Monday 8 September to Sunday 14 September.

Morning cuts between 5am and 9am will hit families in Dobsonville, Naledi, Wattville, Etwatwa, Mathibestad and Sebokeng. This means no hot water for morning showers and no power to make breakfast or iron school uniforms.

Beverly Hills East, Boitumelo, Evaton and several informal settlements will also lose power during morning hours.

Evening cuts from 5pm to 10pm will affect different areas. Families in Mabopane, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, Protea Glen, Westonaria, Vereeniging Sharpville, Daveyton and Orange Farm will have no power during dinner time.

Children in these areas won't be able to do homework under electric lights or watch TV before bed.

Other areas facing cuts this week include Odenburg Gardens, Diepsloot, Garankuwa, Mabuya, Zonkizizwe, Katlehong, Meadowlands, Spruit View, Emndeni and Winterveldt.

Eskom says the programme runs on a seven-day rotation. This means families can plan when their area will lose power.

The power company wants people to use less electricity during busy times. This could reduce the need for more cuts.