Rwanda: Finals - Reg Complete Historic Comeback to Retain League Title

Saturday, September 6

Game 7: REG W BBC 54-51 Kepler W BBC

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) women basketball club were Saturday night, September 6, crowned2025 champions of the Rwanda women basketball league after beating Kepler in a thrilling 54-51 Game 7 victory at Petit Stade.

REG stave off elimination to force Game 7 in the playoffs finals after Kepler went up 3-2 with the finals series before REG won Game 6 and Game 7 to clinch the championship.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Arguably the most dominant side in women local basketball since joining the league in 2022, Saturday's improbable triumph marked the REG's third league title in the last four years as they became the first team to win the championship back-to-back since APR between 2017 and 2019.

Also read: Finals: Kadidia Maiga powers REG past Kepler to force Game 7

Just like she had been throughout the playoffs finals, with her side rallying from a 3-2 deficit to cap off the season in style, Kadidia Maiga was again fantastic in Game 7, with the power forward posting a game high 15 points and making 17 rebounds.

Also read: Basketball: Finals go to the wire as REG tie series 2-2

American center King Kristina Morgan and point guard Odile Tetero contributed 12 and 10 points respectively as REG lifted the title for the second time in a row.

Point guard Nelly Sandra Nsanzabaganwa scored 16 points for Kepler, whilst American Star Young Desi-Rae Yvonne added 15 points.

REG will represent Rwanda at the 2025 Africa Zone Five Club Championship.