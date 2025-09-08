Somalia and EU Agree to Strengthen Constitutional Cooperation

8 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's acting president and speaker of the federal parliament, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), held talks on Monday with the newly appointed European Union ambassador to Somalia, Francesca Di Mauro, and her deputy, Karin Gatt-Rutter.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on deepening cooperation between the EU and the Somali House of the People, particularly in areas related to the constitutional review process and key legislative reforms.

Ambassador Di Mauro expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she received and praised the parliament's ongoing efforts to pass vital legislation needed to advance Somalia's state-building agenda.

She reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Somalia's federal institutions both politically and technically.

"We stand ready to work closely with the Somali government and the House of the People to support the country's political stabilization and legal framework," Di Mauro said, according to a statement from the speaker's office.

Speaker Madoobe welcomed the ambassador to Somalia and briefed her on the parliament's priorities, including the completion of the remaining chapters of the provisional constitution and the passage of essential laws that underpin federal governance.

He emphasized the importance of fulfilling public expectations, stating, "The Somali people have high hopes for their government and parliament. Our top priority remains delivering a completed constitution and laws that serve the nation."

The meeting marks a continuation of close ties between Somalia and the European Union, a key partner in governance, security, and institutional development across the Horn of Africa.

