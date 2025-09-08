Somalia: Somali PM Meets New EU Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

8 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met Monday in Mogadishu with Francesca Di Mauro, the newly appointed European Union ambassador to Somalia, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the Horn of Africa nation and the EU.

In the meeting held at the Prime Minister's office, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of peacebuilding, development, and state reconstruction.

Prime Minister Barre congratulated Ambassador Di Mauro on her new role and underscored the importance of continued EU support as Somalia works to stabilize and rebuild after decades of conflict.

"Partnership with the European Union remains vital to our peace and development efforts," Barre said, according to a statement from his office.

For her part, Ambassador Di Mauro expressed appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the Somali government and people. She emphasized the EU's readiness to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors and support Somalia's national priorities.

The EU has been a key international partner in Somalia's recovery, providing assistance in governance, security sector reform, humanitarian aid, and institutional capacity-building.

Monday's meeting comes amid renewed efforts by Somalia to strengthen diplomatic ties with international partners and mobilize resources for ongoing reforms and stabilization programs.

