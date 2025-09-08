Egypt: Agriculture Minister Discusses With High-Level Tunisian Delegation the Enhancement of Joint Agricultural Investments

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk received on Monday, September 8, 2025, a high-level Tunisian delegation headed by Samir Majoul, President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts, and in the presence of Mohamed Ben Youssef, the Tunisian Ambassador to Egypt, and Bassem Hassan, the Egyptian Ambassador to Tunisia, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, contributing to food security and sustainable development in both countries.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen agricultural investments between the two countries and exchange expertise in the field of desert land reclamation, as well as the possibility of establishing joint agricultural projects to enhance the productive capacities of both countries, especially concerning the promotion of olive, date, sugar beet cultivation, and related industries, and the potential to establish an integrated agricultural investment project in Egypt based on these crops and industries.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture emphasized the deep historical ties that bind Egypt and Tunisia, stressing that the agricultural sector represents a fundamental pillar for strengthening these relations through effective partnerships. He noted the ministry's full readiness to provide all necessary facilitation and technical support to the Tunisian side in various agricultural fields.

Farouk pointed out that the agricultural sector in Egypt has witnessed a significant developmental renaissance in recent years, with unprecedented interest from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and continuous follow-up, in addition to several major integrated agricultural development projects that have recently been launched, which have completely transformed the face of Egypt and contributed to achieving comprehensive and sustainable agricultural development.

The Minister added that the Egyptian state is keen to encourage investment, especially in areas related to the agricultural sector and water, with many promising opportunities, and has taken tangible steps to improve the investment climate.

Meanwhile, the Tunisian delegation praised Egypt's efforts in developing the agricultural sector, particularly the giant agricultural development projects, affirming Tunisia's keenness to benefit from Egyptian expertise in this regard. The head of the delegation underscored the importance of this meeting as a first step towards opening new horizons for fruitful cooperation, expressing their desire to collaborate with Egypt in light of the suitable infrastructure and Egyptian expertise in these fields.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that the Tunisian delegation would conduct field visits to review the sugar beet cultivation system and sugar beet production, as well as inspect some sites suitable for olive cultivation to begin immediate implementation, within the next two days.

