Egypt: PM Follows Up On the Procedures for Providing Fertilizers in the Markets

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting on Monday, September 8, 2025, to follow up on the executive measures to provide fertilizers in the markets and the efforts made to govern their trading system.

The meeting was attended by Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Industry and Transport, Engineer Mohamed Salah El-Din, Minister of State for Military Production, Engineer Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mr. Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, Dr. Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, Mr. Alaa El-Din Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Engineer Mohamed Shimi, Minister of Public Business Sector, Engineer Ibrahim Abdel Qader Mahgoub, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM), and officials from the relevant ministries and authorities.

The Prime Minister confirmed the state's commitment to providing various agricultural production requirements, foremost among them being fertilizers, as they are a fundamental pillar for increasing productivity and enhancing food security.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly stated that the state is working to provide various facilitations required for the agricultural fertilizer industry in Egypt and attract more investments to it, which contributes to increasing the volume of production to meet local needs, positively reflecting on agricultural productivity rates, thereby achieving more of Egypt's food security goals.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mohamed Al-Homsani, the official spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, stated that the meeting reviewed the efforts made by various ministries and relevant authorities to advance the agricultural fertilizer industry in Egypt; aiming to achieve further self-sufficiency and export the surplus.

The meeting also discussed the status of developing and modernizing the agricultural fertilizer trading system to activate the pillars of its governance, ensuring that it reaches the deserving farmers and preventing this support from leaking to those not entitled to it.

In this context, the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation explained the efforts to pump and provide fertilizers to farmers, ensuring their delivery to those entitled at the governorate level, as part of the ministry's support for the agricultural sector and meeting its basic needs, contributing to achieving food security and increasing production.

The minister also confirmed the continuation of fertiliser pumping and distribution operations to ensure full coverage of farmers' needs until the end of September, as well as facilitating the disbursement procedures for deserving farmers and removing any obstacles they may face, while continuously monitoring the availability of fertilizers in agricultural associations and various outlets, ensuring there are no shortages, in addition to coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure smooth transportation and distribution processes, preventing any price manipulation, and ensuring that fertilizers reach those entitled to them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the governance of the fertilizer distribution and disbursement system, the minister clarified the ministry's commitment to applying a rigorous dispensing and monitoring system, which includes continuous field monitoring to ensure fair distribution and prevent any manipulation, as well as precise monitoring mechanisms to ensure that fertilisers reach the actual deserving farmers.

During the meeting, the necessity of continuing efforts to govern the fertilizer trading system was emphasized, expanding the mechanization of more services, and tightening control over fertilizer trading operations from the factory to the deserving farmers.